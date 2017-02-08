Warren on whether Sessions would discriminate as AG: 'Yes'

Story highlights Elizabeth Warren is a Massachusetts Democrat

She was ruled in violation of Senate rules Tuesday

(CNN) After being silenced by Senate Republicans, Sen. Elizabeth Warren continued urging her colleagues to read Coretta Scott King's 30-year-old letter opposing Jeff Sessions -- saying she sees King's concerns that Sessions fought against civil rights as "directly relevant" today.

"Yes," Warren flatly told CNN's Manu Raju on Wednesday when asked whether she believes Sessions would discriminate as President Donald Trump's attorney general. "I believe the facts show that is exactly what he did."

Her comments came as the Senate prepares to vote Wednesday to confirm Sessions, an Alabama senator, as attorney general.

Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, was ruled in violation of Senate rules for impugning another senator late Tuesday night after reading a letter from the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., opposing Sessions' 1986 nomination for a federal judgeship. King had cited Sessions' civil rights record.

"It is a powerful and moving letter, and it speaks to a moment in history in the 1960s, a moment in history in the 1980s, and a moment in history right now in 2017," Warren said.

