Undocumented workers put Puzder and Ross in an unusual spot

Story highlights Trump ran on hardline immigration rhetoric

Trump also pledged to increase the use of E-Verify

Washington (CNN) It's an issue that's sunk Cabinet nominees in the past: Hiring an undocumented immigrant.

But two of President Donald Trump's key Cabinet picks -- Andrew Puzder for Labor secretary and Wilbur Ross for Commerce secretary -- may still have a path to confirmation despite having hired undocumented workers.

It's an especially ironic position for the Trump administration to find itself in after the President spent much of the campaign railing against illegal immigration.

Now that he's in the White House, his most controversial moves have involved immigration, including his executive order -- blocked in the courts for now -- that bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

Puzder admitted in a statement Monday that he and his wife "employed a housekeeper for a few years, during which I was unaware that she was not legally permitted to work in the US."