(CNN) Illinois businessman Chris Kennedy, the son of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of US President John F. Kennedy, announced Wednesday that he will join the state's Democratic race for governor.

Kennedy, 53, hopes to take on Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in what's expected to be a contentious -- and expensive -- race. Rauner's first term has been dominated by a growing budget crisis and conflict with a Democratic-controlled Legislature.

"I'm running for governor because this state is headed in the wrong direction," Kennedy said in a YouTube video announcing his candidacy for the 2018 election.

I love Illinois, and I'm running for governor because we can do better. Watch to learn more: https://t.co/mNKhgrFHgi — Chris Kennedy (@KennedyforIL) February 8, 2017

Rauner and the Legislature have been unable to agree on a budget since he took office, leaving the state without a full-year budget since July 2015.

Rauner and the state Republican Party have blamed Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan for the budget impasse. The party slammed Kennedy as a Madigan "lap dog" and accused him of secretly meeting with Madigan for his blessing to run.

