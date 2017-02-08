Breaking News

Chelsea Clinton embraces her Twitter sass

By Betsy Klein, CNN

Updated 11:53 AM ET, Wed February 8, 2017

Chelsea Clinton has grown up before the nation and is now embracing a prominent role in her mother&#39;s presidential campaign. She introduced Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28.
Chelsea Clinton has grown up before the nation and is now embracing a prominent role in her mother's presidential campaign. She introduced Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, July 28.
Hillary Clinton kisses week-old Chelsea in March 1980. Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas at the time.
Hillary Clinton kisses week-old Chelsea in March 1980. Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas at the time.
Chelsea, 6, and her father leave the voting booth after he cast a primary vote in May 1986.
Chelsea, 6, and her father leave the voting booth after he cast a primary vote in May 1986.
The Clintons celebrate Bill&#39;s inauguration as governor in September 1991.
The Clintons celebrate Bill's inauguration as governor in September 1991.
Chelsea, 12, speaks with her dad before a campaign rally in Hot Springs, Arkansas, in September 1992. He was running for President at the time.
Chelsea, 12, speaks with her dad before a campaign rally in Hot Springs, Arkansas, in September 1992. He was running for President at the time.
Chelsea is seen outside her school in Little Rock, Arkansas, in November 1992.
Chelsea is seen outside her school in Little Rock, Arkansas, in November 1992.
Hillary Clinton hugs her daughter during a farewell address to the people of Arkansas in January 1993. Their next stop was the White House.
Hillary Clinton hugs her daughter during a farewell address to the people of Arkansas in January 1993. Their next stop was the White House.
Chelsea, in the blue, attends a Washington luncheon with a friend in January 1993.
Chelsea, in the blue, attends a Washington luncheon with a friend in January 1993.
The Clintons hug after Bill was sworn in as the 42nd President of the United States.
The Clintons hug after Bill was sworn in as the 42nd President of the United States.
Chelsea attends soccer practice in Washington in January 1993.
Chelsea attends soccer practice in Washington in January 1993.
Chelsea, 13, rehearses in December 1993 before performing in the Washington Ballet&#39;s holiday production of &quot;Nutcracker.&quot;
Chelsea, 13, rehearses in December 1993 before performing in the Washington Ballet's holiday production of "Nutcracker."
Chelsea holds the arm of her uncle Roger as the family leaves funeral services for the President&#39;s mother, Virginia Kelley, in January 1994.
Chelsea holds the arm of her uncle Roger as the family leaves funeral services for the President's mother, Virginia Kelley, in January 1994.
The Clintons wave to supporters before leaving Little Rock in November 1996. The President had just been re-elected.
The Clintons wave to supporters before leaving Little Rock in November 1996. The President had just been re-elected.
Bill Clinton is sworn in for a second term in January 1997.
Bill Clinton is sworn in for a second term in January 1997.
The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, on the White House lawn in August 1998.
The first family walks with their dog, Buddy, on the White House lawn in August 1998.
Chelsea sits with her future husband, Marc Mezvinsky, in December 1998. He is the son of two former members of Congress.
Chelsea sits with her future husband, Marc Mezvinsky, in December 1998. He is the son of two former members of Congress.
Chelsea, as a student at Stanford University, attends a basketball game in Westwood, California, in January 1999.
Chelsea, as a student at Stanford University, attends a basketball game in Westwood, California, in January 1999.
Chelsea walks down the steps of a palace in Jodhpur, India, in March 2000. She visited Jodhpur to watch Holi, the Indian festival of colors, during her father&#39;s weeklong tour of South Asia.
Chelsea walks down the steps of a palace in Jodhpur, India, in March 2000. She visited Jodhpur to watch Holi, the Indian festival of colors, during her father's weeklong tour of South Asia.
Chelsea and her mother celebrate after Hillary was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2000.
Chelsea and her mother celebrate after Hillary was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2000.
Bill Clinton waves after his daughter&#39;s college graduation in June 2001.
Bill Clinton waves after his daughter's college graduation in June 2001.
Father and daughter share an emotional moment in November 2004 during opening ceremonies for the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.
Father and daughter share an emotional moment in November 2004 during opening ceremonies for the William J. Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.
Chelsea hugs her mother, then a presidential candidate, at a rally in New York in February 2008.
Chelsea hugs her mother, then a presidential candidate, at a rally in New York in February 2008.
A baby pinches Chelsea&#39;s nose as she and her father visit a rural health-care clinic in Rwanda in August 2008. The former President was visiting Clinton Foundation projects in four African countries.
A baby pinches Chelsea's nose as she and her father visit a rural health-care clinic in Rwanda in August 2008. The former President was visiting Clinton Foundation projects in four African countries.
Chelsea does a mic check at the Democratic National Convention in August 2008.
Chelsea does a mic check at the Democratic National Convention in August 2008.
Chelsea watches her mother, nominated for secretary of state, testify during her confirmation hearing in January 2009.
Chelsea watches her mother, nominated for secretary of state, testify during her confirmation hearing in January 2009.
Chelsea weds Mezvinsky in Rhineback, New York, in July 2010.
Chelsea weds Mezvinsky in Rhineback, New York, in July 2010.
Chelsea Clinton, the only child of Bill and Hillary Clinton, speaks in September 2013 during a White House forum to counter wildlife trafficking.
Chelsea Clinton, the only child of Bill and Hillary Clinton, speaks in September 2013 during a White House forum to counter wildlife trafficking.
The Clintons and Marc Mezvinsky pose at Radcliffe Square in Oxford, England, where Chelsea graduated with a doctorate degree in international relations from Oxford University in May 2014.
The Clintons and Marc Mezvinsky pose at Radcliffe Square in Oxford, England, where Chelsea graduated with a doctorate degree in international relations from Oxford University in May 2014.
Chelsea and her family pose with her newborn baby, Charlotte, in September 2014.
Chelsea and her family pose with her newborn baby, Charlotte, in September 2014.
Chelsea appears on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in November 2014.
Chelsea appears on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in November 2014.
Chelsea speaks during the closing session of the Clinton Global Initiative in September 2015.
Chelsea speaks during the closing session of the Clinton Global Initiative in September 2015.
Chelsea holds her newborn son, Aidan, at a New York City hospital in June.
Chelsea holds her newborn son, Aidan, at a New York City hospital in June.
Chelsea applauds her father as he speaks at the Democratic National Convention.
Chelsea applauds her father as he speaks at the Democratic National Convention.
Story highlights

  • Chelsea Clinton is developing a distinctive, sometimes sassy, Twitter voice
  • She is using the platform to comment on the Trump administration

(CNN)Chelsea Clinton is bringing the fire on Twitter lately.

Freed from the constraints of her mother's political ambitions, Clinton, 36, has taken to the medium, posting frequently and weighing in on current events with a distinctive, sometimes sassy, voice America hasn't heard before.
"When Coretta Scott King said "Freedom is never really won...you win it in every generation," was she thinking of @SenateMajLdr & @SenWarren?," Clinton tweeted Tuesday night, in the wake of a recent Senate floor showdown.
    In a September 2016 E! News interview alongside her mother, Clinton declared Twitter her favorite social platform. She's been @ChelseaClinton since August 2012, and her account now boasts 1.44 million followers.
    The former first daughter was always somewhat mysterious to the millennial crowd that grew up alongside her as her father occupied the White House during her teenage years. But in 2012, she told Vogue that she learned to embrace her celebrity, something she decided during the frenzied media coverage of her wedding to Marc Mezvinsky.
    Chelsea Clinton knocks Kellyanne Conway: 'Please don't make up attacks'
    "Either it was something I could continue to ignore or it was something I could try to use to highlight causes that I really cared about," she told the magazine. "Historically I deliberately tried to lead a private life in the public eye. And now I am trying to lead a purposefully public life."
    She hit the campaign trail as a surrogate for her mother, attending more than 200 public events. But even then, her social media voice was controlled.
    "It was mostly staff. A lot of times, but not always, they'd be written at headquarters but approved and heavily edited by Chelsea-world. Non-Hillary Clinton family accounts had, as you can expect, a somewhat opaque process," a former Clinton campaign digital aide said of her Twitter habits.
    chelsea clinton billy crystal bill clinton broadway fundraiser bts_00025327

    In the time between the election and the inauguration, Clinton tweeted in a decidedly neutral tone on topics such as global health, education, youth empowerment and women's issues, linking to a series of news and science reports with minimal comment.
    Now, she's wading into politics, actively criticizing the Trump administration with sharply worded, and sometimes sarcastic, tweets.
    She raised eyebrows last week, taking a shot at Trump senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, who cited a non-existent "massacre" to defend the President's travel ban.
    "Please don't make up attacks," she said.
    Conway fired back:
    When the administration sent conflicting messages on whether the travel ban was, in fact, a "ban," she linked to a video, writing: "So....which one of these is not like the others?"
    Linking to a transcript of the President's speech to an African-American History Month listening session last week, she had no words, only to say: "This is...this is..."
    When the President suggested we should pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Apprentice" ratings at the National Prayer Breakfast, she wrote: "No, no, no. Thinking of Isaiah 40:29-31."
    She has used humor to tackle a series of difficult issues. Retweeting a link about an Arkansas law that will let rapists sue victims who want an abortion, she wrote: "Unconscionable - if only also unreal. Never thought I'd be wishing anything was fake news."
    In response to one tweet regarding Trump's Wall Street deregulation asking "Who could have predicted this?" she simply wrote: "Anyone taking him seriously."
    She personally participated in a Sunday protest in New York City's Battery Park, posting a photo of a sign reading: "GET USED TO THIS PICTURE DON."
    "Yes. We will keep standing up for a country that matches our values and ideals for all," she wrote.
    Clinton has shown a more personal side in recent weeks, as well, tweeting about pop culture and interests like the Super Bowl, looking at pictures of elephants ("Some people look at cats for a break, I look at elephants," she said), Serena Williams, coffee, space, chili peppers and children's books.
    She linked to a map of the most popular girl scout cookie by state, writing: "This map makes me miss my grandma. Every state she ever lived in shares her love of Thin Mints."
    Photos: A look at political families
    Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump introduces his son Donald Trump Jr. as he addressed a crowd this April in Indianapolis. Trump Jr. has said that if his father becomes president, he's interested in being his secretary of the Interior.
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton attend a State Department dinner in 2012. Hillary Clinton is the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.
    U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, left, and his twin brother then-San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Now secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Julian Castro is a contender to be the Democratic vice-president nominee.
    Beau Biden embraces his father, Vice President Joe Biden, at the 2008 Democratic National Convention.. Before his death in 2015, Beau served as Delware&#39;s attorney general.
    U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell succeeded her husband, former U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Michigan, in the seat he held for 58 years until his retirement in 2015.
    Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, announced that she was running for Senate in Wyoming in 2014. Her bid set up an intra-GOP battle with U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, a three-time incumbent. She dropped her Senate bid in January 2014.
    U.S. Rep. Sander Levin, D-Michigan, comes from a prominent family in that state&#39;s politics. His brother Carl Levin was the state&#39;s senior senator until his retirement in January 2015. And his uncle, Theodore Levin, was a federal judge.
    The night after John F. Kennedy won the 1960 presidential election this family portrait was made in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Sitting, from left, Eunice Shriver (on chair arm), Rose Kennedy, Joseph Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy, head turned away from camera, and Ted Kennedy. Back row, from left, Ethel Kennedy, Stephen Smith, Jean Smith, President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Pat Lawford, Sargent Shriver, Joan Kennedy, and Peter Lawford.
    The late U.S. Sen. Prescott Bush, R-Connecticut, center, was the father of former President George H.W. Bush, left, and grandfather of former President George W. Bush, far left.
    The Bush family is a bona fide modern American political dynasty. Former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush are the sons of former President George H.W. Bush. George P. Bush, Jeb&#39;s son, is a Texas land commissioner. George H.W. Bush is the son of Prescott Bush, a senator from Connecticut. Here, the former presidents and Jeb, right, pose for a photo at the christening of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush.
    George P. Bush speaks during the 2011 Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans. The grandson of former President George H.W. Bush is a Texas land commissioner.
    Former President Jimmy Carter spends time with his grandson Jason, wife Rosalynn, and daughter Amy in 1976. Jason Carter was a Democratic member of the Georgia State Senate.
    John Adams was the second president of the United States. His son John Quincy Adams was the sixth President.
    John Quincy Adams is pictured.
    New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and his sister, then-U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu, are interviewed during a special edition of &quot;Meet The Press&quot; in New Orleans in 2010.
    Former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn, his wife Colleen, daughter Michelle, and his grandchildren walk the beach at Sea Island, Georgia, in 2007. Michelle Nunn was a Democratic candidate for Georgia&#39;s U.S. Senate seat in 2014.
    Sen. Mark Udall, D-Colorado, and his cousin Sen. Tom Udall, D-New Mexico, attend a weekly Senate policy luncheon in Washington in 2012.
    Former Arkansas attorney general, Sen. Mark Pryor, holds a news conference in Washington in 2006. Pryor is the son of former U.S. Sen. David Pryor, D-Arkansas.
    Former U.S. Sen. David Pryor.
    Father-and-son New York governors, Andrew, left, and Mario Cuomo appear at a rally in 2006. CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is another of Mario Cuomo&#39;s sons.
    U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California, is the daughter of late Thomas D&#39;Alesandro Jr., a Baltimore mayor and congressman. D&#39;Alesandro, center, attends Pelosi&#39;s swearing-in in 1978.
    George W. Romney, with his son Mitt and his wife Lenore in 1962, announces his intention to run for governor of Michigan. The elder Romney went on to run for president in 1968, and his son Mitt served as governor of Massachusetts before winning the GOP nomination for president in 2012.
    The Kennedy clan experienced a two-year absence on Capitol Hill beginning in 2011 with the departure of U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, D-Rhode Island, shown here with his father, U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy, at President Barack Obama&#39;s inauguration in 2009. The hiatus ended when U.S. Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts, was sworn in 2013. He is the son of former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy and the grandson of the late U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy.
    Then-Rep. Harold Ford, D-Tennessee, left, and his son, Harold Jr. shake hands with supporters in this 1996 photo. Harold Ford Sr. announced earlier that year that he was retiring from the seat he had held for 22 years and Harold Ford Jr. won the seat that fall.
    Democratic New York state Sen. Jose M. Serrano is the son of U.S. Rep. Jose E. Serrano.
    U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is the daughter of Frank Murkowski, who also represented Alaska in the Senate and was later the state&#39;s governor.
    William Taft was the 27th president of the United States and served from 1909-1913. Since Taft&#39;s presidency, three of his relatives have represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate.
    Sen. Robert A. Taft is one of three Tafts to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate.
    Sen. Robert Taft Jr. attends a hearing in Washington in 1973. He is one of three Tafts to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate.
    Sen. Kingsley Taft is one of three Tafts to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate.
    And she often nods to her father's friendship with President George H. W. Bush, linking to multiple news updates about his recent recovery from pneumonia.
    So what's next for Chelsea? She's still taking some time to figure that out, per an aide.
    Clinton, who completed a PhD in international relations from Oxford in 2014, has a book out Thursday with co-author Devi Sridhar called "Governing Global Health: Who Runs the World and Why?" building on her PhD work. But don't expect a book tour -- it's geared toward an academic crowd, published by Oxford University Press.
    She will continue her work as vice chair of the board at the Clinton Global Initiative.
    She's also the mother of two young children -- son Aidan, now seven months old, was born in June. Daughter Charlotte is nearly 2 1/2 years old.
    In the meantime, keep an eye on her tweets.

    CNN's Dan Merica contributed to this report.