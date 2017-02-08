Story highlights Yemen officials say raid was 'wrong option' and a 'failure'

Children were killed in the raid targeting al Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula

Sanaa (CNN) Yemen's government has requested the United States stop ground operations in the country unless they have the government's full approval after an anti-terror raid authorized by US President Donald Trump killed civilians, two senior Yemeni defense officials told CNN on Wednesday.

The Yemeni officials said the government had sent a firm message to the US administration condemning the January 29 operation that left one US Navy Seal dead along with Yemeni women and children, complaining of a lack of coordination with its officials.

The operation, according to US defense officials, was geared toward collecting as much intelligence as possible on the al Qaeda in the Arab Peninsula (AQAP) extremist group to facilitate future raids and strikes against them and prevent terror attacks.

Intelligence collection wasn't the only objective of the raid -- the group's leader Qassim al-Rimi was also a target, a senior US military official told CNN on Monday

One of the Yemeni officials told CNN on Wednesday that "the green light the US had for conducting ground missions is now red."

