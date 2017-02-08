Syrian President: Trump's pledge to fight terror 'promising'

Story highlights Syrian President applauds Trump's promises on ISIS

Assad criticizes EU support of rebel opposition groups

(CNN) Syria's leader has praised Donald Trump's rhetoric on terror, saying the new US President's pledge to prioritize the fight against terrorism, including ISIS, was "promising."

President Bashar al-Assad, whose government is waging a bloody civil war, told Belgian media that it was too early "to expect anything practical," from the US President but that he had high hopes for a cooperative effort between the US and Russia to engage ISIS.

"Trump during the campaign and after the campaign is promising regarding the priority of fighting terrorists, and mainly ISIS, that's what we've been asking for during the last six years," Assad said.

"It's still early to expect anything practical. It could be about the cooperation between the US and Russia, that we think is going to be positive for the rest of the world, including Syria."

It's not the first time the Syrian leader has praised Trump. In an interview with state media agency, SANA, last December, Assad said the then President-elect would be a "natural ally" if he held fast to his hard line on terrorists.