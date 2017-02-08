6 Red Cross workers killed in Afghanistan

Story highlights Two Red Cross workers remain unaccounted for after deadly attack

No group has claimed responsibility; Taliban denies involvement

(CNN) Gunmen killed six Red Cross workers on Wednesday in northern Afghanistan.

A team of three drivers and five field officers was on its way to deliver livestock materials to an area in Jawzjan province when "unknown armed men" attacked it, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack in a tweet from spokesman Zabihullah Mujahidm.

"It is not yet clear who carried out the attack or why," the Red Cross said in a statement.

Two of its employees still are unaccounted for, the aid organization said.

Read More