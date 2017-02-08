Breaking News

Why opioid overdose deaths seem to happen in spurts

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 6:02 AM ET, Wed February 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Prescription and illegal opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain&#39;s reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
Opioids: Dangerous prescription painkillersPrescription and illegal opioids are commonly abused because they are so addictive.

Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that control pain and emotions, driving up levels of the feel-good hormone dopamine in the brain's reward areas and producing an intense feeling of euphoria.

As the brain becomes used to the feelings, it often takes more and more of the drug to produce the same levels of pain relief and well-being, leading to dependence and, later, addiction.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
You can&#39;t get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;CNN&#39;s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/29/health/gupta-unintended-consequences/&quot;&gt;has reported on recent research &lt;/a&gt;that shows today&#39;s typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to the CDC&lt;/a&gt;, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
HeroinYou can't get heroin by prescription, but many heroin users start off abusing prescription opioids, then turn to this illegal opioid.

CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has reported on recent research that shows today's typical heroin addict starts using at 23, is more likely to live in affluent suburbs and was likely unwittingly led to heroin through painkillers prescribed by his or her doctor.

According to the CDC, deaths from overdoses of prescription drugs and heroin continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death for Americans, rising 14% from 2013 to 2014.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Fentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It&#39;s often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
FentanylFentanyl citrate, pictured here, is a Class II controlled substance and one of the most powerful opioids on the market. It's often administered via injection or transdermal patch, or in lozenge form for pain after surgery, for difficult-to-manage chronic pain and for people who have developed a tolerance to other opioids.

The type of fentanyl usually associated with overdoses is bought on the street in powder or pill form and is often mixed with heroin in a clandestine lab to increase the high it produces. Street names include Apache, China girl, goodfella, jackpot, murder 8, TNT and Tango and Cash.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Codeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it&#39;s frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It&#39;s also frequently used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. The &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/druginfo/meds/a682065.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;FDA is investigating the safety&lt;/a&gt; of codeine-based cough remedies for children younger than 18 due to concerns that it can lead to shallow, slowed or difficult breathing.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
CodeineCodeine is one of the weakest opioids, often given when painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen fail to work. Because it decreases activity in the part of the brain that controls coughing, it's frequently mixed with other liquids to develop cough syrups for colds and flu. It's also frequently used for pain relief after removal of tonsils and adenoids in children. The FDA is investigating the safety of codeine-based cough remedies for children younger than 18 due to concerns that it can lead to shallow, slowed or difficult breathing.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
These pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dea.gov/druginfo/drug_data_sheets/Hydrocodone.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration&lt;/a&gt;, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause &quot;cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death.&quot;
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
HydrocodoneThese pills are a more powerful form of codeine, called hydrocodone, and are often mixed with acetaminophen. Hydrocodone is the most frequently prescribed opioid painkiller, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the most abused. An overdose of hydrocodone can cause "cold and clammy skin, severely constricted pupils, and slow breathing that can lead to a loss of consciousness and death."
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Oxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It&#39;s often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
OxycodoneOxycodone is a powerful narcotic pain reliever prescribed for moderate to high pain relief. It's often given in an extended-release formula for patients who will need to be on pain medications for long periods of time.

Patients are warned not to break, chew, crush or dissolve extended-release tablets because the rush of oxycodone into the system could cause serious health problems, including overdose and death.

Though highly addictive, oxycodone is not thought to be as frequently abused as hydrocodone. OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan and Tylox are some trade-name oxycodone products.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Morphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
MorphineMorphine is another powerful opioid often administered via syringe for severe pain. It can come in pill form, usually as extended-release tablets and capsules, and is prescribed only to relieve difficult, chronic pain that cannot be controlled by the use of other pain medications.

As with most opioids, mixing medications, drinking alcohol or taking other meds that contain alcohol, or using street drugs while taking morphine, increases the risk of breathing problems or other serious, life-threatening side effects.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It&#39;s often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
Meperidine Meperidine is another narcotic analgesic, similar to morphine. It's often used to help put people to sleep before an operation and to provide pain relief after childbirth.

The most common brand name is Demerol, which comes in both tablet and liquid forms. It is usually taken with or without food every three or four hours as needed for pain.

As with all opioids, meperidine can cause drowsiness, so never drive a car or operate machinery after taking it until you know how you will react.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Hydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It&#39;s most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2730090/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;frequently mistaken for morphine&lt;/a&gt; in hospital &quot;wrong drug&quot; medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
HydromorphoneHydromorphone is another highly potent prescription painkiller. It's most commonly known by the brand names Dilaudid, pictured here, and Exalgo.

Liquid hydromorphone holds the dubious honor of being frequently mistaken for morphine in hospital "wrong drug" medication errors because of the similarity of the names and appearances.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Though methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it&#39;s most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
MethadoneThough methadone is used to relieve severe chronic pain, it's most commonly known for preventing withdrawal symptoms in patients who were addicted to opioid drugs, as a part of their recovery process.

Methadone has many of the same side effects as other opioids, including weakness, headache, nausea and vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, difficulty urinating, mood changes and vision problems, and difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Buprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it&#39;s a &quot;partial opioid agonist,&quot; which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It&#39;s also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Opioids: Addictive painkillers
BuprenorphineBuprenorphine is a opioid used as an alternative to methadone to help addicts recovering from heroin use. Buprenorphine is different from other opioids because it's a "partial opioid agonist," which means that when taken in proper prescribed doses, it should produce less euphoria and physical dependence, and therefore a lower potential for misuse. It's also supposed to have a relatively mild withdrawal profile.

However, if abused by crushing and snorting or injecting, it can suppress breathing and cause dizziness, confusion, unconsciousness and death.

Subutex, the brand name for buprenorphine, is taken as a tablet placed under the tongue and allowed to dissolve.

The brand Suboxone is a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone, an opioid antagonist. Antagonists block the opiate receptors in the brain, keeping the narcotic from creating the high abusers crave.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
01 intro dangerous painkillersDangerous Painkillers03 fentanyl dangerous painkillers02 codeine dangerous painkillershyrdrocodone - RESTRICTED10 oxycodone dangerous painkillers09 morphine dangerous painkillers08 demerol100mg-dea dangerous painkillers07 diaudid dangerous painkillers12 methadone dangerous painkillers11 buprenorphine dangerous painkillers

Story highlights

  • At least 14 people fatally overdosed in Ohio's Cuyahoga County over the weekend
  • What's fueling the opioid epidemic? Experts weigh in on factors and solutions

(CNN)Drug deaths in America sometimes seem to come in groups; just look at Ohio.

At least 14 people died of opioid overdoses in Cuyahoga County over the weekend, CNN affiliate WEWS reported.
Already this year, more than 60% of the autopsies conducted at the Montgomery County Coroner's office in Ohio involved drug overdose deaths -- and the office is running out of room for the bodies.
    Many of these overdoses were related to the abuse of opioids, a class of drugs that includes powerful prescription painkillers and heroin.
    Why do so many opioid overdose deaths across the country appear to occur at once? Experts warn that the answer is more complicated than it may seem.
    Read More

    How fentanyl plays a role

    Sometimes, the abuse of opioids can begin when patients are prescribed pain medication in a way that puts them at risk for addiction. As some patients continue to take the medication and enjoy the euphoria that might come with it, it can mark the beginning stages of a deadly addiction.
    Why are opioids so addictive?
    opioids addiction orig nws_00000613

      JUST WATCHED

      Why are opioids so addictive?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Why are opioids so addictive? 01:09
    When drugs are used repeatedly, the body can simultaneously build up a tolerance to opioids and become dependent on them.
    Tolerance occurs when the body needs to use more and more to get the same effect. Dependence occurs when a person relies on the drug to prevent withdrawal symptoms.
    Many times, a number of overdose deaths can sweep a community in one day and make eyebrow-raising headlines -- such as in September, when seven people died from drug overdoses in Cuyahoga County in a mere 24 hours.
    But we shouldn't assume that such deaths are necessarily linked, cautioned Nicholas King, an associate professor at McGill University in Montreal who has studied the factors behind increased opioid-related deaths in the United States and Canada. "We know from historical experience with so-called 'cancer clusters' that in many cases the clustering is either the result of confirmation bias, or is simply the result of random chance," he said.
    "That said," he added, "in some very specific cases, we can identify an underlying cause for multiple opioid overdoses in a short period of time: for example, after the appearance of an illegal drug with unusually high potency."
    How dangerous is Fentanyl?
    fentanyl opioids drugs overdose sanjay gupta mobile orig mss_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      How dangerous is Fentanyl?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How dangerous is Fentanyl? 00:48
    When a very high-potency opioid, such as the painkiller fentanyl, enters a community, that introduction alone could spawn an overwhelming number of overdose deaths in a short time span, said Dr. David Fiellin, a professor at the Yale School of Medicine who conducts research on opioid treatment strategies.
    "It's the extent to which these high-potency opioids are being distributed within the illicit drug markets," he said, adding that people who are using opioids might congregate in certain communities in an attempt to purchase higher-potency versions when they are available.
    Fentanyl, a pain reliever often given to cancer patients, was the drug that killed pop star Prince last year. Another high-potency opioid frequently linked to overdoses is the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil, a form of fentanyl that's 10,000 times stronger than morphine.
    This is your brain on heroin
    This is your brain on heroin

      JUST WATCHED

      This is your brain on heroin

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    This is your brain on heroin 01:51
    When an opioid overdose occurs, a person may have pinpoint pupils, lose consciousness and stop breathing. Opioids can affect the part of the brain that regulates breathing.
    Combining opioids with alcohol or other drugs, such as Xanax or other sedatives, can increase these symptoms of an overdose, Fiellin said.
    "In the state of Connecticut, we're seeing that over 40% of individuals with opioid-related overdose deaths also have other substances in their body at the same time," he said.
    In hospitals across the country, opioid overdose patients are often treated with a medication called naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan.
    The Food and Drug Administration first approved naloxone in 1971 as a treatment that can reverse opioid intoxication by administering it as an injection.
    Lifesaving drug for heroin overdoses
    Lifesaving drug for heroin overdoses

      JUST WATCHED

      Lifesaving drug for heroin overdoses

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Lifesaving drug for heroin overdoses 02:09
    Yet Fiellin thinks more can be done to treat those who overdose.
    "I think, too often, there is too much of a focus on Narcan and naloxone as a fix. That treats the acute episode but doesn't address the underlying condition," Fiellin said.
    "Survivors of opioid overdose are at multiple-fold risk for repeat events and ultimately having a fatal overdose. So resources need to be brought to decrease their subsequent risk," he said. "Typically, what happens in individuals who have opioid misuse disorder is, their level of physical tolerance develops to the point where they are rarely continuing to use opioids for the high or euphoria. They are oftentimes using the opioids to help with the withdrawal."
    Therefore, after overdose patients are treated with naloxone, they should receive treatment for the underlying addiction, Fiellin said. For instance, methadone and buprenorphine are medications that can treat narcotic drug addiction.

    A dramatic surge of opioid deaths nationwide

    Death rates from synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, rose a whopping 72.2% from 2014 to 2015 across the country, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
    Addicted? How to get help

    If you're addicted to prescription drugs, help is available. You can call the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration 24/7 hotline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357) or visit their website.

    A total of 33,091 Americans died from opioid overdose in 2015, and 91 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.
    The recent increase in opioid overdose deaths nationwide may be attributable to a number of factors, said McGill's King. They include the dramatically increasing use of prescription opioids among patients and the combined use of opioids with other, licit and illicit, drugs and alcohol, he said.
    Join the conversation

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Yet one of the most common misconceptions is that the opioid overdose epidemic is amenable to simple, one-size-fits-all solutions, such as better training of physicians or use of prescription drug monitoring programs, King said.
    "Certainly, these are important steps, but reducing opioid-related deaths will require cutting down both the supply of the drugs and the demand for them," he said.