(CNN) A county-by-county survey of Washington state conducted by CNN on Wednesday found 400 confirmed and probable cases of mumps since October. Mumps is a contagious disease caused by a virus spread from person to person through saliva and mucus.

Two counties are reporting just one case each, while six counties have multiple cases. King County tops the list at 179 confirmed or probable cases. Spokane County has 158, Tacoma-Pierce County 44, Grant County nine, Snohomish County five, Ferry County three and Thurston and Yakima Counties each with just one.

"It's been a continuous upwards track of new cases. However, until we reach a point where no more vulnerable people are exposed, it may continue to grow," said Dave Johnson, a spokesman for the Washington State Department of Health.

According to Kim Papiuch, spokeswoman for the Spokane Regional Health District, "what we're seeing is expected, especially as we look to other areas that are dealing with outbreaks, like King County." The outbreaks among "partners in Arkansas and other areas of the country" also indicate that the outbreak in Washington is continuing in a typical manner.

Each year, the number of mumps cases fluctuates within a range of a couple hundred to a couple thousand cases, according to Dr. Manisha Patel, a medical officer at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During 2016, a 'high' year, 46 states and the District of Columbia reported 5,311 total cases but only a handful of states pushed the numbers above average. Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, New York and Illinois each confirmed more than 300 cases.

