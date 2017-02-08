Story highlights The woman woke up with pain

(CNN) The woman knew after waking up suddenly in the middle of the night that the pain in her head -- which had an itchy, scratchy feel to it -- couldn't be normal. Boy was she ever right.

A trip to the hospital yielded the cause -- doctors pulled a live cockroach from her skull.

The 42-year-old woman, who lives in a village outside of Chennai, India, ended up at Stanley Medical College.

She was complaining of a severe headache and was having difficulty breathing.

A doctor conducted an endoscopy to determine the source of her pain. At first he didn't see anything. Then he did -- the legs of some kind of creature.

