Tom Brady became the second-oldest NFL quarterback to win the Super Bowl this year, at 39. He also holds the record for most Super Bowl victories with five.

Serena Williams, 35, right, beat her sister Venus, 36, to win the women's singles final at the Australian Open in January.

US swimmer Dara Torres came out of retirement at age 41 to win three Olympic silver medals at the 2008 Beijing Games.

At 39, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning won his most recent Super Bowl against the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

The Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant shoots during his last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, in 2016. He ended his 20-year career when he was 37 years old.

Sports commentators and fans alike suggested that the 2015 match between Floyd Mayweather, 38, left, and Manny Pacquiao, 36, was years too late due to the boxers' ages.

In 2013, at age 38, David Beckham, left, ended his 21-year professional soccer career. He announced his retirement after helping win a title for French club Paris Saint-Germain.

At 40 years old, San Antonio Spurs player Tim Duncan, left, retired in 2016 with five NBA championships.