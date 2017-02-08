British parliament to hold final vote on Brexit bill

Story highlights Majority of MPs support the bill to begin Brexit process

Opposition complains of future 'take-it-or-leave-it' deal

London (CNN) Britain's lower house of parliament is expected to hold a final vote Wednesday on whether Prime Minister Theresa May's government can officially begin the Brexit process.

Members of the House of Commons have already voted overwhelmingly in favor of the bill to kick off Britain's divorce from the European Union in its initial readings, and a seven-hour debate on amendments will precede the final vote, scheduled for 8 pm (3 pm ET).

The leader of the main opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, has mandated his MPs to support the bill. But a sticking point remains over how much say MPs will have on a final Brexit deal with the EU.

May's government had promised MPs a "meaningful vote" on a final deal, but on Tuesday a Downing Street spokesperson said the vote would be a "choice between accepting a deal or leaving the EU with no deal."

Of particular concern to MPs is Britain's future trade relationship with the EU once the country leaves the union's single market, essentially a free-trade zone.

