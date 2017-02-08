SXSW announces star lineup

Story highlights The conference stars March 10

Celebs will join politicians, activists and entrepreneurs

(CNN) This year's South by Southwest event is packing plenty of star power.

"Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk, Seth Rogen and astronaut Buzz Aldrin are among the celebrities scheduled to attend the annual Austin, Texas conglomerate of interactive media, film and music festivals.

Keynote speakers will include director and "Empire" creator Lee Daniels, as well as Grammy-winning producer, Nile Rodgers.

They'll join a mix of activists, politicians and entrepreneurs who have also been tapped to speak including Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards, GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis, Senator Cory Booker and Tinder founder Sean Rad.

A current list of all the speakers can be found on SXSW's site.

