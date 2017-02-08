Netflix unveils 'Dear White People' first look

(CNN) Dear world: Your first look at Netflix's "Dear White People" series has arrived.

The 30-second sneak peek from 10-episode first season accompanied Netflix's announcement of the show's premiere date, April 28.

Like the 2014 film on which its based, "Dear White People" follows a group of diverse students who navigate life at a predominantly white Ivy League university.

"Powers" actress Logan Browning plays lead character Samantha White in the series, taking over the role played by Tessa Thompson in the movie.

"Dear White People" received a straight-to-series order from the streaming network back in May 2016, with the movie's director Justin Simien attached to write and direct the first installment.

