Madonna 'overjoyed' following adoption of twin girls

(CNN) Madonna is a new mom again.

The superstar singer took to Instagram Wednesday to announce she's adopted twin girls from Malawi.

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," Madonna wrote.

Madonna is also the mother of Lourdes Leon, 20; Rocco Ritchie, 16; David Banda, 11 and Mercy James, 11.

The singer's two 11-year-olds were both adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009, respectively.