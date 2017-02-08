Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter recovering

Story highlights The child was involved in an ATV accident

(CNN) The 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears is doing "better and better" following an ATV accident, according to her family.

Jamie Watson, who is the stepfather of Spears' daughter, Maddie, posted a picture with the words "Believe in Miracles" on Instagram Tuesday.

"Thank you to everyone for the prayers," the caption said. "Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much."

The child was hospitalized Sunday after accidentally steering her ATV into a pond on her family's Louisiana property, according to a statement from Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards,

Family members rushed into the water to try and rescue the girl, who was "trapped and secured by the seat belt and the ATV's safety netting," the statement read.

