Grammys set to be a night of tributes

Story highlights Show will honor Prince and George Michael

Performers being kept under wraps

(CNN) This year's Grammys won't forget about all the giants of music the world lost last year.

The ceremony will include tributes to both Prince and George Michael, the Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammys, announced Wednesday.

It's true! A tribute to music icon and seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince will take place at the #GRAMMYs Feb. 12 on @CBS! pic.twitter.com/aSYOK8V19H — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 8, 2017

Don't miss an unforgettable tribute to two-time GRAMMY winner George Michael on the #GRAMMYs Feb. 12! pic.twitter.com/BSlTF4MMSL — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 8, 2017

"While the primary focus of the Grammy Awards is to celebrate and honor the year's best in music, we consider it our responsibility to tell music's broader story by honoring its legends lost—that's what we strive to achieve with our annual tributes," Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the Grammy Awards said in a statement. "While it's nearly impossible to convey the full depth of an artist's cultural impact in a single performance, it's that very challenge that has led us to some of our most memorable Grammy moments."

Another iconic artist who died last year, David Bowie, won't have a tribute at the ceremony because he was honored at last year's Grammys, which took place after his death.

Read More