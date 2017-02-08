Story highlights Artists expected to file class-action suit Thursday

Ex-minister, aide join three others over creation of artist "blacklist"

(CNN) Hundreds of "blacklisted" artists purportedly critical of the administration of the now-impeached South Korean President are fighting back, with a plan to file a lawsuit against the embattled premier and her government.

The Republic of Korea, President Park Guen-hye and other government officials are to be sued, according to a statement by MINBYUN-Lawyers for a Democratic Society, among the attorneys representing the plaintiffs.

The group of lawyers, whose name translated into English from Korean means "Legal Counteraction Group for President Park Administration's Cultural, Art industry Blacklist Crisis," has so far recruited 474 plaintiffs from among the almost 10,000 artists on the list.

A spokesman for the special prosecutor's office, Lee Kyu-chul, said that the cultural ministry banned artists on this list from receiving government funds.

The names of the artists on the blacklist have not been made public, although a leaked document included prominent, award-winning Korean writers.

