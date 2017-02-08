Pope condemns Myanmar's treatment of 'peaceful' Rohingya refugees

Story highlights The Pope said the Rohingya were "good people" who were being "tortured and killed"

A UN report released in the past week alleged brutal murders and rapes in Rakhine State

(CNN) Pope Francis prayed for Rohingya refugees during a general audience on Wednesday, decrying violence against them "simply because they uphold their Muslim faith."

About 69,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar's Rakhine State since the outbreak of violence on October 9, according to the United Nations.

Around one million Rohingya live in Myanmar but the government doesn't recognize them as citizens, and they're considered to be among the most oppressed people in the world.

Reports of killings, rapes and destruction of homes have poured out of the state but are unable to be confirmed due to entry restrictions imposed by the Myanmar government.

"They are good people, they are not Christians, they are peaceful people, they are our brothers and sisters and for years they have been suffering," Pope Francis said during his address.