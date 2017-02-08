Breaking News

Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo elected as Somalia's new president

By Omar Nor, Faria Sevenzo and James Masters, CNN

Updated 12:32 PM ET, Wed February 8, 2017

Farmajo (pictured) will take over from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
Mogadishu (CNN)Somalia's Parliament elected former Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo as the country's new president Wednesday.

Farmajo was declared victorious after incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamud dropped out of the contest following the second round of voting.
Amid rising security concerns, the 328 members of Parliament met at an air force hangar in Mogadishu to cast their votes.
    Farmajo's victory was greeted by celebratory gunfire in government-controlled areas of the country.
    "Somalia moving forward towards progress," tweeted the nation's minister of foreign affairs, Abdusalam H. Omer, in reaction to Farmajo's win.
    This is a developing story...

    Omar Nor reported from Mogadishu. Farai Sevenzo reported from Kenya and James Masters wrote in London.