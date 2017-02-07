20 dead in suicide blast outside Afghan Supreme Court in Kabul

Story highlights Suicide attacker targeted Supreme Court employees, police say

At least 35 wounded in blast at a parking lot near Supreme Court, hospital official says

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least 20 people are dead after a suicide blast Tuesday outside Afghanistan's Supreme Court in Kabul, police and other officials told CNN.

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives in a parking near the court in the Afghan capital, according to Basir Mojahid, spokesman for Kabul's chief of police.

The attack at around 3:45 p.m. local time targeted Supreme Court employees as they were leaving for the day, Mojahid said.

At least 35 people were wounded in the blast, according to Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul hospitals.

There have been no initial claims of responsibility.