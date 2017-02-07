How CNN covered the terror attacks on the White House list

(CNN) President Donald Trump blasted the media this week for not adequately reporting on terrorism, a claim the White House followed up on by releasing a list of 78 terror attacks it says did not get enough media coverage.

A White House official said the list represented 78 "major" attacks since September 2014, which the official said deserved more media coverage.

"Below is a list of 78 major terrorist attacks targeting the West that were executed or inspired by ISIS since September 2014, soon after the terror group declared its caliphate. Most of these attacks did not receive adequate attention from Western media sources," a White House official said on background, when distributing the list.

Here is a look at CNN's coverage of 61 attacks on the list.