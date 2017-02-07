Breaking News

How CNN covered the terror attacks on the White House list

Compiled by Joe Sterling, CNN

Updated 10:40 PM ET, Tue February 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)President Donald Trump blasted the media this week for not adequately reporting on terrorism, a claim the White House followed up on by releasing a list of 78 terror attacks it says did not get enough media coverage.

A White House official said the list represented 78 "major" attacks since September 2014, which the official said deserved more media coverage.
"Below is a list of 78 major terrorist attacks targeting the West that were executed or inspired by ISIS since September 2014, soon after the terror group declared its caliphate. Most of these attacks did not receive adequate attention from Western media sources," a White House official said on background, when distributing the list.
CNN covered the bulk of the incidents on the White House list and the full list of attacks received coverage from many other media outlets.
    Here is a look at CNN's coverage of 61 attacks on the list.
    Read More
    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA
    September, 2014
    TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack
    ATTACKER: Abdul Numan Haider
    CNN coverage
    TIZI OUZOU, ALGERIA
    September, 2014
    TARGET: One French citizen beheaded
    ATTACKER: Jund al-Khilafah in Algeria
    CNN coverage
    QUEBEC, CANADA
    October, 2014
    TARGET: One soldier killed and one wounded in vehicle attack
    ATTACKER: Martin Couture-Rouleau
    CNN coverage
    Ottawa gunman Michael Zehaf-Bibeau was shot by officials.
    Ottawa gunman Michael Zehaf-Bibeau was shot by officials.
    OTTAWA, CANADA
    October, 2014
    TARGET: One soldier killed at war memorial; two wounded in shootings at Parliament building
    ATTACKER: Michael Zehaf-Bibeau
    CNN coverage
    NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA
    October, 2014
    TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack
    ATTACKER: US person
    CNN coverage
    ABU DHABI, UAE
    DATE: December 2014
    TARGET: One American killed in knife attack
    ATTACKER: Dalal al-Hashimi
    CNN coverage
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
    December, 2014
    TARGET: Two Australians killed in hostage-taking and shooting
    ATTACKER: Man Haron Monis
    CNN coverage
    TOURS, FRANCE
    December, 2014
    TARGET: Three police officers wounded in knife attack
    ATTACKER: Bertrand Nzohabonayo
    CNN coverage
    French police special forces help hostages after launching an assault at a kosher grocery store.
    French police special forces help hostages after launching an assault at a kosher grocery store.
    PARIS, FRANCE
    January, 2015
    TARGET: One police officer and four hostages killed in shooting at a kosher supermarket
    ATTACKER: Amedy Coulibaly
    CNN coverage
    TRIPOLI, LIBYA
    January, 2015
    TARGET: Ten killed, including one US citizen, and five wounded in bombing and shooting at a hotel frequented by westerners
    ATTACKERS: As many as five ISIL-Libya members
    CNN coverage
    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA
    January, 2015
    TARGET: Two US citizens wounded in shooting
    ATTACKER: Saudi Arabia-based ISIL supporter
    CNN coverage
    NICE, FRANCE
    February, 2015
    TARGET: Two French soldiers wounded in knife attack outside a Jewish community center
    ATTACKER: Moussa Coulibaly
    CNN coverage
    Two people were killed in a 2014 shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark.
    Two people were killed in a 2014 shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark.
    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK
    February, 2015
    TARGET: One civilian killed in shooting at a free-speech rally and one security guard killed outside the city's main synagogue
    ATTACKER: Omar Abdel Hamid el-Hussein
    CNN coverage
    TUNIS, TUNISIA
    March, 2015
    TARGET: 21 tourists killed, including 16 westerners, and 55 wounded in shooting at the Bardo Museum
    ATTACKERS: Two ISIL-aligned extremists
    CNN coverage
    KARACHI, PAKISTAN
    April, 2015
    TARGET: One US citizen wounded in knife attack
    ATTACKERS: Pakistan-based ISIL supporters
    CNN coverage
    PARIS, FRANCE
    April, 2015
    TARGET: Catholic churches targeted; one civilian killed in shooting, possibly during an attempted carjacking
    ATTACKER: Sid Ahmed Ghlam
    CNN coverage
    GARLAND, TX, USA
    May, 2015
    TARGET: One security guard wounded in shooting at the Prophet Mohammed cartoon event
    ATTACKERS: Two US persons
    CNN coverage
    BOSTON, MA, USA
    June, 2015
    TARGET: No casualties; one police officer attacked with knife
    ATTACKER: US person
    CNN coverage
    LUXOR, EGYPT
    June, 2015
    TARGET: One police officer killed by suicide bomb near the Temple of Karnak
    ATTACKER: Unidentified
    CNN coverage
    SOUSSE, TUNISIA
    June, 2015
    TARGET: 38 killed and 39 wounded in shooting at a beach frequented by westerners
    ATTACKERS: Seifeddine Rezgui and another unidentified attacker
    CNN coverage
    LYON, FRANCE
    June, 2015
    TARGET: One civilian killed in beheading and explosion at a chemical plant
    ATTACKER: Yasin Salhi
    CNN coverage
    CAIRO, EGYPT
    July, 2015
    TARGET: One killed and nine wounded in VBIED attack at Italian Consulate
    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL operatives
    CNN coverage
    CAIRO, EGYPT
    July, 2015
    TARGET: One Croatian national kidnapped; beheaded on August 12 at an unknown location
    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operative
    CNN coverage
    PARIS, FRANCE
    August, 2015
    TARGET: Two civilians and one US soldier wounded with firearms and knife on a passenger train
    ATTACKER: Ayoub el-Khazzani
    CNN coverage
    EL GORA, EGYPT
    September, 2015
    TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attack
    ATTACKER: Unidentified
    CNN coverage
    DHAKA, BANGLADESH
    September, 2015
    TARGET: One Italian civilian killed in shooting
    ATTACKER: Unidentified
    CNN coverage
    PARRAMATTA, AUSTRALIA
    October, 2015
    TARGET: One police officer killed in shooting
    ATTACKER: Farhad Jabar
    CNN coverage
    RANGPUR, BANGLADESH
    October, 2015
    TARGET: One Japanese civilian killed in shooting
    ATTACKER: Unidentified
    CNN coverage
    HASANAH, EGYPT
    October, 2015
    TARGET: 224 killed in downing of a Russian airliner
    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives
    CNN coverage
    MERCED, CA, US
    November, 2015
    TARGET: Four wounded in knife attack on a college campus
    ATTACKER: US person
    CNN coverage
    PARIS, FRANCE
    November, 2015
    TARGET: At least 129 killed and approximately 400 wounded in series of shootings and IED attacks
    ATTACKERS: Brahim Abdelslam, Saleh Abdeslam, Ismail Mostefai, Bilal Hadfi, Samy Amimour, Chakib Ahrouh, Foued Mohamed Aggad, and Abdelhamid Abaaoud
    CNN coverage
    SAN BERNARDINO, CA, US
    December, 2015
    TARGET: 14 killed and 21 wounded in coordinated firearms attack
    ATTACKERS: Two US persons
    CNN coverage
    LONDON, ENGLAND
    December, 2015
    TARGET: Three wounded in knife attack at an underground rail station
    ATTACKER: Muhyadin Mire
    CNN coverage
    DERBENT, RUSSIA
    December, 2015
    TARGET: One killed and 11 wounded in shooting at UN World Heritage site
    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Caucasus operative
    CNN coverage
    PARIS, FRANCE
    January, 2016
    TARGET: No casualties; attacker killed after attempted knife attack on Paris police station
    ATTACKER: Tarek Belgacem
    CNN coverage
    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA
    January, 2016
    TARGET: One police officer wounded in shooting
    ATTACKER: US person
    CNN coverage
    HURGHADA, EGYPT
    January, 2016
    TARGET: One German and one Danish national wounded in knife attack at a tourist resort
    ATTACKER: Unidentified
    CNN coverage
    ISTANBUL, TURKEY
    January, 2016
    TARGET: 12 German tourists killed and 15 wounded in suicide bombing
    ATTACKER: Nabil Fadli
    CNN coverage
    JAKARTA, INDONESIA
    January, 2016
    TARGET: Four civilians killed and more than 20 wounded in coordinated bombing and firearms attacks near a police station and a Starbucks
    ATTACKERS: Dian Joni Kurnaiadi, Muhammad Ali, Arif Sunakim, and Ahmad Muhazan bin Saron
    CNN coverage
    COLUMBUS, OH, US
    February, 2016
    TARGET: Four civilians wounded in machete attack at a restaurant
    ATTACKER: US person
    CNN coverage
    ISTANBUL, TURKEY
    March, 2016
    TARGET: Four killed and 36 wounded in suicide bombing in the tourist district
    ATTACKER: Mehmet Ozturk
    CNN coverage
    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
    March, 2016
    TARGET: At least 31 killed and 270 wounded in coordinated bombings at Zaventem Airport and on a subway train
    ATTACKERS: Khalid el-Bakraoui, Ibrahim el-Bakraoui, Najim Laachraoui, Mohammed Abrini, and Osama Krayem
    CNN coverage
    ORLANDO, FL, US
    June, 2016
    TARGET: 49 killed and 53 wounded in shooting at a nightclub
    ATTACKER: US person
    CNN coverage
    MAGNANVILLE, FRANCE
    June, 2016
    TARGET: One police officer and one civilian killed in knife attack
    ATTACKER: Larossi Abballa
    CNN coverage
    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
    June, 2016
    TARGET: 14 killed in suicide attack on a bus carrying Canadian Embassy guards
    ATTACKER: ISIL-Khorasan operative
    CNN coverage
    ISTANBUL, TURKEY
    June, 2016
    TARGET: 45 killed and approximately 240 wounded at Ataturk International Airport
    ATTACKERS: Rakhim Bulgarov, Vadim Osmanov, and an unidentified ISIL operative
    CNN coverage
    DHAKA, BANGLADESH
    July, 2016
    TARGET: 22 killed, including one American and 50 wounded after hours-long siege using machetes and firearms at holy Artisan Bakery
    ATTACKERS: Nibras Islam, Rohan Imtiaz, Meer Saameh Mubasheer, Khairul Islam Paye, and Shafiqul Islam Uzzal
    CNN coverage
    NICE, FRANCE
    July, 2016
    TARGET: 84 civilians killed and 308 wounded by an individual who drove a truck into a crowd
    ATTACKER: Mohamed Bouhlel
    CNN coverage
    WURZBURG, GERMANY
    July, 2016
    TARGET: Four civilians wounded in ax attack on a train
    ATTACKER: Riaz Khan Ahmadzai
    CNN coverage
    ANSBACH, GERMANY
    July, 2016
    TARGET: At least 15 wounded in suicide bombing at a music festival
    ATTACKER: Mohammad Daleel
    CNN coverage
    NORMANDY, FRANCE
    July, 2016
    TARGET: One priest killed in knife attack
    ATTACKERS: Adel Kermiche and Abdel Malik Nabil Petitjean
    CNN coverage
    CHARLEROI, BELGIUM
    August, 2016
    TARGET: Two police officers wounded in machete attack
    ATTACKER: Khaled Babouri
    CNN coverage
    PARIS, FRANCE
    September, 2016
    TARGET: One police officer wounded in raid after VBIED failed to detonate at Notre Dame Cathedral
    ATTACKERS: Sarah Hervouet, Ines Madani, and Amel Sakaou
    CNN coverage
    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
    September, 2016
    TARGET: One civilian wounded in knife attack
    ATTACKER: Ihsas Khan
    CNN coverage
    ST. CLOUD, MN, US
    September, 2016
    TARGET: 10 wounded in knife attack in a mall
    ATTACKER: Dahir Ahmed Adan
    CNN coverage
    NEW YORK, NY; SEASIDE PARK AND ELIZABETH, NJ, US
    September, 2016
    TARGET: 31 wounded in bombing in New York City; several explosive devices found in New York and New Jersey; one exploded without casualty at race in New Jersey; one police officer wounded in shootout
    ATTACKER: Ahmad Khan Rahami
    CNN coverage
    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
    October, 2016
    TARGET: Two police officers wounded in stabbing
    ATTACKER: Belgian national
    CNN coverage
    MANILA, PHILIPPINES
    November, 2016
    TARGET: No casualties; failed IED attempt near US Embassy
    ATTACKERS: Philippine nationals aligned with the Maute group
    CNN coverage
    COLUMBUS, OH, US
    November, 2016
    TARGET: 14 wounded by individuals who drove a vehicle into a group of pedestrians and attacked them with a knife
    ATTACKER: US person
    CNN coverage
    KARAK, JORDAN
    December, 2016
    TARGET: 10 killed and 28 wounded in shooting at a tourist site
    ATTACKERS: Several gunmen
    CNN coverage
    BERLIN, GERMANY
    December, 2016
    TARGET: 12 killed and 48 wounded by individual who drove truck into a crowded market
    ATTACKER: Anis Amri
    CNN coverage
    Here are the other attacks on the White House list:
    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA
    November, 2014
    TARGET: One Danish citizen wounded in shooting
    ATTACKERS: Three Saudi Arabia-based ISIL members
    ZVORNIK, BOSNIA
    April, 2015
    TARGET: One police officer killed and two wounded in shooting
    ATTACKER: Nerdin Ibric
    EL GORA (AL JURAH), EGYPT
    June, 2015
    TARGET: No casualties; camp used by Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) troops attacked in shooting and bombing attack
    ATTACKERS: Unknown number of ISIL-Sinai members
    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK
    September, 2015
    TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack
    ATTACKER: Palestinian national
    EL GORA, EGYPT
    October, 2015
    TARGET: No casualties; airfield used by MFO attacked with rockets
    ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives
    DINAJPUR, BANGLADESH
    November, 2015
    TARGET: One Italian citizen wounded in shooting
    ATTACKER: Unidentified
    RAJLOVAC, BOSNIA
    December, 2015
    TARGET: Two Bosnian soldiers killed in shooting
    ATTACKER: Enes Omeragic
    CAIRO, EGYPT
    January, 2016
    TARGET: Two wounded in drive-by shooting outside a hotel frequented by tourists
    ATTACKERS: Unidentified ISIL operatives
    MARSEILLES, FRANCE
    January, 2016
    TARGET: One Jewish teacher wounded in machete attack
    ATTACKER: 15 year-old Ethnic Kurd from Turkey
    HANOVER, GERMANY
    February, 2016
    TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack
    ATTACKER: Safia Schmitter
    ESSEN, GERMANY
    April, 2016
    TARGET: Three wounded in bombing at Sikh temple
    ATTACKERS: Three identified minors
    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA
    August, 2016
    TARGET: Two killed and one wounded in knife attack at a hostel frequented by Westerners
    ATTACKER: Smail Ayad
    COPENHAGEN, DENMARK
    September, 2016
    TARGET: Two police officers and a civilian wounded in shooting
    ATTACKER: Mesa Hodzic
    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT
    TARGET: No casualties; vehicle carrying three US soldiers hit by a truck
    ATTACKER: Ibrahim Sulayman
    MALMO, SWEDEN
    October, 2016
    TARGET: No casualties; mosque and community center attacked with Molotov cocktail
    ATTACKER: Syrian national
    HAMBURG, GERMANY
    October, 2016
    TARGET: One killed in knife attack
    ATTACKER: Unknown
    N'DJAMENA, CHAD
    November, 2016
    TARGET: No casualties; attacker arrested after opening fire at entrance of US Embassy
    ATTACKER: Chadian national