Tornado touches down in New Orleans

Story highlights Extreme weather hits Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states

Witness: "The lights went out and you could hear stuff falling from the ceiling"

(CNN) A powerful tornado touched down Tuesday in New Orleans, causing heavy damage to buildings in the city and surrounding areas, officials said.

The severe weather spanned a wide swath of southeastern Louisiana.

Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans People walk down a street in New Orleans after a tornado touched down in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday, February 7. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans Artie Chaney surveys the damage to her home in New Orleans. The tornado hit while she and her family took cover inside. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans A woman reacts to the damage caused in her neighborhood. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans A man looks at the destruction as he talks on the phone. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans Gregory Rugon looks for his glasses at the spot where he took cover in his home. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans A police officer walks through a damaged gas station along Chef Menteur Highway. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans A man talks on the phone amid the debris of a motel. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans Eshon Trosclair holds her son Camron Chapital after a tornado tore through home while they were inside. Hide Caption 8 of 8

"The storm system brought strong winds and at least six tornadoes, which caused severe damage, including multiple injuries, dozens of damaged homes and businesses, and thousands left without power," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.

Edwards declared a state of emergency in the wake of the storms.

Severe thunderstorms were predicted to continue Tuesday from the central Gulf Coast region to the Ohio Valley ahead of a strong cold front, according to the National Weather service.

Read More