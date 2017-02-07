Tornado touches down in New Orleans

Story highlights Extreme weather hits Louisiana and other Gulf Coast states

(CNN) A powerful tornado touched down in New Orleans on Tuesday, causing heavy damage to buildings in the city and surrounding areas, officials said.

The severe weather spanned a wide swath of southeastern Louisiana.

"The storm system brought strong winds and at least six tornadoes, which caused severe damage, including multiple injuries, dozens of damaged homes and businesses, and thousands left without power," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.

Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana in the wake of the storms.

NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans was damaged in the storm.

Severe thunderstorms were predicted to continue Tuesday from the central Gulf Coast region to the Ohio Valley ahead of a strong cold front, according to the National Weather service.

