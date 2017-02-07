5 most memorable moments from the Patriots' 5th Super Bowl parade

(CNN) For New England Patriots fans, keeping all those Super Bowl titles straight can be tricky.

To mark their fifth Super Bowl win, here's a look at five of the most memorable moments from the 2017 version of the parade, starring wintry weather, dancing shirtless warriors and plenty of GOAT puns.

Dancing in the streets

Scattered snow and rain fell as the temperature sat at just above freezing for most of the day.

Still, not everyone was bothered by the cold.

The son of Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge excitedly danced to DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win" with no shirt, sitting atop his father's shoulders.

Ok nevermind. Joe Judge's son won the parade. Calling it early pic.twitter.com/mkqJLwfObt — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 7, 2017

Brady is the GOAT

With his record fifth Super Bowl title, quarterback Tom Brady solidified his status as the NFL's GOAT -- or Greatest of All Time.

As such, Patriots fans threw goats on posters and signs to celebrate the athlete.

Brady, they all say it. He is the GOAT. #patriotsparade pic.twitter.com/4mlV1IzVRV — Andy Rosen (@andyrosen) February 7, 2017

The star quarterback enthusiastically held the Super Bowl trophy aloft and cheered on the crowd in their chants of "Brady! Brady!"

Patriots owner Bob Kraft said that the franchise had several GOATs.

"We have the GOAT when it comes to players in Tom Brady. We have the GOAT when it comes to coaches in Bill Belichick," he said. "My family and our organization feel we have the GOAT of fans on the planet."

Views from the parade route

Melissa Colabraro of Boston got a personal taste of what the Patriots experienced in the parade.

Colabraro drove through the parade route on her way to work at 9 a.m. Tuesday, hours before the parade's start, and posted video of the lined streets to Instagram.

"They kept asking me to honk the horn.. I legit felt like I was part of the parade!" she wrote on Instagram.

when the parade route is also your commute to work. #boston #cityofchampions #patriots. ❤️💙 A video posted by Melissa Colabraro (@melissa_colabraro) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:15am PST

One more?

Patriots players don't seem ready to call it quits when it comes to more titles.

"One more!" Brady yelled into a microphone to a crowd of fans. "That's No. 5. Hell yeah! That's No. 5."

"We want six! We want six!" the crowd chanted in response.

There may be plenty of more opportunities as Brady has said he plans to play for several more years.

In addition, Rob Gronkowski, the star tight end who missed the Super Bowl due to injury, promised to be back for the next one.

"When we get six, your boy right here is gonna be part of six, baby," Gronkowski said.

It's New England Patriots Day

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker officially proclaimed February 7 as New England Patriots Day to mark the Super Bowl victory.

His proclamation celebrated the team's "historic run over the past 16 years" and lauded owner Kraft and coach Belichick and celebrated Brady for "cementing his legacy as the GOAT."