Sex assault, date-rape drug allegations rattle Northwestern

Story highlights Two alleged incidents under investigation: one last month and one in February

Northwestern posted a security alert on its website about the allegations

(CNN) Allegations of sexual assault and the use of date-rape drugs have surfaced at Northwestern University.

The school received tips about two alleged incidents, one on January 21 and the other this month, according to a campus security alert issued Monday night. These are the latest claims associated with a chilling problem that is significant on US college campuses, an extensive recent survey found.

At Northwestern, four female students may have been given a date-rape drug last month at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, campus security reports. Two of them "believe they were also sexually assaulted," the report states.

The school, which is near Chicago in Evanston, Illinois, received another report that a female student was sexually assaulted on February 2, "possibly involving use of a date-rape drug after attending an event at another fraternity house," the alert said. It is not clear where that alleged assault might have happened.

The school's Sexual Harassment Prevention Office is investigating. CNN has reached out for comment to the school's Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association, as well as the local and national offices of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

