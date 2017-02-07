Story highlights Criteria for new words are frequency of use, widespread use and meaningful use

(CNN) "Ghost," "side-eye" and "facepalm" are now included in the official Merriam-Webster's dictionary.

On Tuesday the dictionary announced it had added more than 1,000 words.

"These are words that have demonstrated frequent and increasing use in a variety of sources, and are therefore likely to be encountered by a reader -- and should be in the dictionary," according to a statement on the dictionary's website

The dictionary editors use three criteria when picking words to add to the list: frequency of use, widespread use, and meaningful use -- that the word is used to mean the same thing, said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster editor at large.

While some of the new additions, like Seussian, have been around since the 1930s, "some of these words seem really fresh -- like net neutrality or humblebrag -- basically, there's only one real criterion: frequency of usage. If a word is used frequently, by many publications, and online, that's what we're looking for."