Tornado strikes New Orleans

Photos: Tornado strikes New OrleansPeople walk down a street in New Orleans after a tornado touched down in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday, February 7.Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Tornado strikes New OrleansArtie Chaney surveys the damage to her home in New Orleans. The tornado hit while she and her family took cover inside.Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Tornado strikes New OrleansA woman reacts to the damage caused in her neighborhood.Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Tornado strikes New OrleansAn aerial view of destroyed and damaged homes.Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Tornado strikes New OrleansA man looks at the destruction as he talks on the phone.Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Tornado strikes New OrleansGregory Rugon looks for his glasses at the spot where he took cover in his home.Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Tornado strikes New OrleansAcross the street from her destroyed home, Claire White sits in a chair and talks on the phone next to her husband, Roy, and dog JD.Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Tornado strikes New OrleansA police officer walks through a damaged gas station along Chef Menteur Highway.Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Tornado strikes New OrleansA man talks on the phone amid the debris of a motel.Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Tornado strikes New OrleansEshon Trosclair holds her son Camron Chapital after a tornado tore through home while they were inside.Hide Caption 10 of 10See photos from east New Orleans, where a tornado touched down on Tuesday, February 7.