Breaking News

Tornado strikes New Orleans

Updated 6:40 PM ET, Tue February 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People walk down a street in New Orleans after a tornado touched down in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday, February 7.
Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans
People walk down a street in New Orleans after a tornado touched down in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday, February 7.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Artie Chaney surveys the damage to her home in New Orleans. The tornado hit while she and her family took cover inside.
Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans
Artie Chaney surveys the damage to her home in New Orleans. The tornado hit while she and her family took cover inside.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
A woman reacts to the damage caused in her neighborhood.
Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans
A woman reacts to the damage caused in her neighborhood.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
An aerial view of destroyed and damaged homes.
Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans
An aerial view of destroyed and damaged homes.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
A man looks at the destruction as he talks on the phone.
Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans
A man looks at the destruction as he talks on the phone.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Gregory Rugon looks for his glasses at the spot where he took cover in his home.
Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans
Gregory Rugon looks for his glasses at the spot where he took cover in his home.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Across the street from her destroyed home, Claire White sits in a chair and talks on the phone next to her husband, Roy, and dog JD.
Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans
Across the street from her destroyed home, Claire White sits in a chair and talks on the phone next to her husband, Roy, and dog JD.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
A police officer walks through a damaged gas station along Chef Menteur Highway.
Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans
A police officer walks through a damaged gas station along Chef Menteur Highway.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
A man talks on the phone amid the debris of a motel.
Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans
A man talks on the phone amid the debris of a motel.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Eshon Trosclair holds her son Camron Chapital after a tornado tore through home while they were inside.
Photos: Tornado strikes New Orleans
Eshon Trosclair holds her son Camron Chapital after a tornado tore through home while they were inside.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
08 tornado NOLA 020702 tornado NOLA 020701 tornado NOLA 020710 tornado NOLA 020703 tornado NOLA 020704 tornado NOLA 020711 tornado NOLA 020706 tornado NOLA 020707 tornado NOLA 020705 tornado NOLA 0207
See photos from east New Orleans, where a tornado touched down on Tuesday, February 7.