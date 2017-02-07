Manhunt underway for Florida man, woman wanted in 3 killings

Story highlights "Billy" Boyette and Mary Rice are considered armed and dangerous, police said

Boyette is wanted for allegedly killing three people over the past week

(CNN) Authorities are searching for an armed and dangerous man wanted in three slayings and a separate shooting over the past week in southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle.

William "Billy" Boyette, Jr., 44, is a suspect in the killings of two women in Northwest Florida last Tuesday as well as the alleged murder of another woman in Alabama on Friday, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said.

William Boyette is wanted for three slayings, police said.

Boyette is also believed to be connected to the shooting of Kayla Crocker, 28, who was shot in a home invasion in suburban Pensacola on Monday morning. She sustained a gunshot wound and is currently in the hospital, police told CNN affiliate WEAR-TV

"We are looking now aggressively for someone who is a killer in our community," Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said in a press conference.

Authorities say Boyette is accompanied by Mary Rice, who may have dyed her hair orange. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Rice will face charges of accessory after the fact.

