'Battlestar Galactica' actor Richard Hatch dies

By Madison Park and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Updated 11:15 PM ET, Tue February 7, 2017

Richard Hatch in a 1978 photo as Captain Apollo on the original &quot;Battlestar Galactica&quot; television show.
(CNN)Actor Richard Hatch, who was known for his role as Captain Apollo in the TV series "Battlestar Galactica," died Tuesday, according to his manager Michael Kaliski.

Hatch died at around 1:30 p.m. in Santa Clarita, California, with his son, Paul, by his side, Kaliski said. The 71-year-old actor had been battling pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family.
In the original "Battlestar Galactica" series that ran from 1978-1979, he played Captain Apollo and in the 2003 remake, he played Tom Zarek. He received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in the first series.
    "In my case, 'Battlestar Galactica' was a milestone," he wrote on his personal website. "It afforded me the opportunity to live out my childhood dreams and fantasies. Hurtling through space with reckless abandon, playing the dashing hero, battling Cylons, monsters and super-villains -- what more could a man want?"
    His connection with the series won him legions of sci-fi fans as he appeared at comic book conventions and cruise ship events. He also wrote several "Battlestar Galactica" books.
    Hatch was born in Santa Monica, California.
    He wanted to become an Olympic pole vaulter before becoming interested in acting. He started his career in theater before landing a role on "All My Children" in 1970 and in the 1976 series "The Streets of San Francisco."