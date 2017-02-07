Photos: Taschen photos: Reinventing the rooftop Perched above the city: These rooftop refuges, far above the hustle and bustle of life on the ground, are the stars of "Rooftops: Islands in the Sky," the latest book from Taschen. The Skypark at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore has a stunning infinity pool and observation deck 57 levels above the city. Hide Caption 1 of 13

Conrad Hotel, New York City: Noted landscape designer Ken Smith created this rooftop garden project for the Conrad Hotel in Lower Manhattan.

CapitaGreen, Singapore: Architect Toyo Ito designed this rooftop paradise with two sky terraces, a stunning pool, and a "sky forest," with trees that should eventually be 15 meters in height.

Museum of Modern Art Roof Garden, New York City: MOMA guests can't visit the museum's roof to explore landscape designer Ken Smith's creation. Created using only man-made materials -- the roof could not support the weight of a natural garden -- the camouflage-like creation can actually only be spotted from neighboring buildings. Very modern.

SushiSamba, London: Designed by CetraRuddy, SushiSamba (shown here) and Duck & Waffle are both located in Heron Tower, the tallest building in the city of London. The design is meant to reflect "the merging of Japanese, Peruvian, Brazilian and English cuisines and cultures," the architects say.

Holmenkollen Ski Jump, Norway: At the highest point of the JDS-designed Holmenkollen Ski Jump in Oslo, the architects explain: "Atop the ski jump is a platform where visitors can take in some of the most breathtaking views of Oslo, the fjord and the region beyond. It's a new form of public space, using an unlikely architectural form as its host."

Le Loft Restaurant, Hotel Stephansdom, Vienna: Designed by Jean Nouvel in collaboration with Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist, the rooftop restaurant combines Rist's willfulness with Nouvel's strict lines. There's more art to be created by chef Fabian Günzel.

Louis Vuitton Foundation, Paris: Considered one of renowned architect Frank O. Gehry's masterpieces, the Louis Vuitton building on the outskirts of Paris has 11 art galleries and an auditorium that can seat 350. But the stars of this structure are the many rooftop terraces, where visitors can enjoy different views of the building itself and the towers of La Défense in the distance.

Radio Rooftop Bar, ME London, England. Located on the tenth and top floor of the ME London, a five-star hotel designed by Foster + Partners, the bar's name comes from the site's original use as the home of the BBC on the Strand. The bar has inside and outside seating and 180 degree views.

Sirocco Restaurant & Skybar, Bangkok: Located in the Dome of the State Tower, a 247-meter high skyscraper, Sirocco is located above the Lebua Hotel on the 63rd floor of the building. The bar and the renowned restaurant offer 360 degree views of the city.

Georges Restaurant, Pompidou Center, Paris: One of the more successful rooftop restaurants in the world, Georges is located in the Pompidou Center. Although the center was designed by world-famous architects Richard Rogers and Renzo Piano, the Paris firm of Jakob & MacFarlane is responsible for the restaurant's design. Its indoor/outdoor options take advantage of spectacular views of the city of light.

The Docks Rooftop Terrace, Paris: The landscaped rooftop terrace was part of the renovation of a 1907 industrial warehouse into a fashion and design showplace in the 13th arrondissement. An exterior lighting system attracts attention to the structure at night.



