(CNN) When it comes to extravagant light displays, few would dispute that Japan's the world leader.

Every winter, towns and cities across the country glow with impressive festivals featuring millions of colorful bulbs.

Best of all, these festivals keep going long after holiday cheer has passed, some carrying on well into spring.

Among the biggest and most impressive of them all is Nabana No Sato.

Hosted annually by the Nagashima hot spring resort in Mie prefecture, just outside of Nagoya , it features more than 8 million LED lights.

Read More