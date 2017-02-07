Breaking News

Nabana No Sato: Japan's most extravagant light display

Updated 8:59 PM ET, Tue February 7, 2017

Nabana No Sato: Almost as lovely as a fall walk in the forest? This annual light festival in Japan's Mie prefecture features more than 8 million LED lights. Among the highlights is a tunnel of lights designed to look like fall leaves.
The main event: The theme of this year's Nabana No Sato is "beauty of mother nature." The main light show, pictured, features scenes from natural landscapes around the world, including Monument Valley in the United States.
Japanese rice terraces: Remarkably, the images are made up entirely of lights -- no projections are used to create these scenes.
Plitvice Lakes National Park: Among the five scenes displayed is Croatia's beautiful Plitvice Lakes National Park.
Tunnel of lights: The tunnel's lights change color, swapping between hues of green, red and orange.
What's not to like?: "We try to show the beauty of autumn 'momiji' leaves," says Yasuyo Otani, Nagashima Resort spokeswoman. "It shows traditional Japanese beauty and it's hard to find anyone who dislikes momiji in Japan."
Rising interest: The festival is expected to receive 2 million visitors this year, say organizers. Though most are Japanese, the numbers of foreigners continues to increase every year.
Nagashima Resort: The event is hosted by the Nagashima hot spring resort in Mie prefecture. The resort is also home to one of Japan's largest amusement parks and features a huge square that's filled with flowers.
Nabana No Sato: It takes four months and thousands of workers to set up the entire light display. They begin with building foundations followed by the actual structure that holds the light bulbs.
Bigger than ever: "The main area [pictured] is the biggest we've ever done," says Otani. Thirty meters in height and 155 meters wide, it takes up an area of 26,400 square meters.
(CNN)When it comes to extravagant light displays, few would dispute that Japan's the world leader.

Every winter, towns and cities across the country glow with impressive festivals featuring millions of colorful bulbs.
Best of all, these festivals keep going long after holiday cheer has passed, some carrying on well into spring.
Among the biggest and most impressive of them all is Nabana No Sato.
    Hosted annually by the Nagashima hot spring resort in Mie prefecture, just outside of Nagoya, it features more than 8 million LED lights.
    Yasuyo Otani, Nagashima Resort spokeswoman, tells CNN it takes four months and thousands of workers to set up the display, first building the foundations then the actual structure that holds the light bulbs.
    This year's festival is themed "the beauty of mother nature."
    "The main area is the biggest we've ever done," says Otani.
    Thirty meters in height and 155 meters wide, she says it takes up an area of 26,400 square meters.
    "It contains five different views from five different countries across the world."
    These include a view of Monument Valley in the United States, Antarctica, Plitvice Lakes National Park in Croatia and views of tanada -- Japanese rice terraces.
    A tunnel of fall leaves

    The Nabana No Sato light festival is on until May 7.
    As in past years, there's also a stunning 100-meter tunnel of lights, which this year has been given hues of green, red and orange to emulate brilliant fall foliage.
    "We try to show the beauty of autumn 'momiji' leaves," says Otani.
    "It shows traditional Japanese beauty and it's hard to find anyone who dislikes momiji in Japan."
    Otani says they expect to receive 2 million visitors in 2017. Though most are Japanese, the numbers of foreigners continues to increase every year.
    The resort is also home to one of Japan's largest amusement parks and features a huge square filled with flowers.
    Nabana no Sato, 270 Komae, Nagashima-chō, Kuwana-shi, Mie-ken; +81 (0)511-1144
