CNN 10 - February 8, 2017

February 8, 2017

The East China Sea and the South China Sea are two of the stops on today's show. Understand why islands in these areas are disputed. After some constitutional trivia, we're reporting on a historic, tiebreaking vote in the U.S. Senate. And we're examining whether virtual reality technology will live up to its hype.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
