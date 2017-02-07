Story highlights Skiing's World Championships take place in glamorous St. Moritz

St. Moritz boasts the steepest start gate in the sport

(CNN) Free falling out of the start gate and accelerating to 90 miles per hour in just six seconds.

It's a chilling prospect and it's just the beginning of the men's downhill in St. Moritz.

The start hut is cut into a rock face and the slick slope is so steep -- 100% or 45 degrees -- TV cameramen must abseil into positions wearing crampons.

But the one skier able to conquer their fear and harness this breakneck speed will be able to call themselves world downhill champion for the next two years.

The race is the highlight of the 2017 World Championships, which start this week in the chic Swiss town.

Read More