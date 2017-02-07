Story highlights Man charged with public mischief

Listening device found in team hotel

NZ coach describes charge as "bizarre"

(CNN) A man has been charged over the discovery of a listening device in New Zealand's team room ahead of last year's Rugby Championship match against Australia.

New Zealand Rugby had reported that a room had been bugged in Sydney's Double Bay Intercontinental Hotel, where the All Blacks held meetings before August's Bledisloe Cup clash with the Wallabies.

New South Wales police said Tuesday that a 51-year-old man, who was employed as a security consultant at the time of the alleged offense, had been charged with public mischief.

He will appear in court on March 21.