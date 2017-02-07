Story highlights Man charged with public mischief

Listening device found in team hotel

Steve Hansen describes charge as 'bizarre'

(CNN) A man has been charged over the discovery of a listening device in New Zealand's team room ahead of their Rugby Championship match against Australia last year.

New Zealand Rugby had reported that a room in Sydney's Double Bay Intercontinental Hotel, where the All Blacks held meetings before their first Bledisloe Cup match against Australia last August, had been bugged.

New South Wales police said Tuesday that a 51-year-old man, who was employed as a security consultant at the time of the alleged offense, had been charged with public mischief.

He will appear in court on 21 March.

Read More