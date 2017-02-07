Joost van der Westhuizen: Fearless rugby legend 'broke the mold'

Story highlights Van der Westhuizen died this week

South African lost long battle with ALS

Created a new model for rugby No. 9s

(CNN) Joost van der Westhuizen finally lost his brave battle with a body-wasting disease, but his powerful legacy lives on in modern rugby.

Wheelchair-bound and barely able to talk in his later years, the South Africa legend passed away Monday aged 45.

Motor neurone disease had left him a shadow of the gladiator who helped the Springboks win the World Cup in 1995, but his contribution to the game will never be forgotten, says former teammate Cobus Visagie.

"Joost basically created the new requirements for a modern No. 9," the former South Africa front-row prop told CNN's World Sport show Tuesday.

Photos: Remembering a rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen, widely considered one of South Africa's finest rugby players, died on February 6 after a long battle with motor neurone disease. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Remembering a rugby legend The scrumhalf won 89 caps for his country and scored 38 tries between 1993 and 2003. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Remembering a rugby legend He helped South Africa win its first World Cup in 1995. As the first major sporting event to take place in South Africa after the end of Apartheid rule, the victory was considered a great political, as well as sporting, triumph. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Remembering a rugby legend The image of South African captain Francois Pienaar receiving the World Cup trophy from President Nelson Mandela became iconic. The tournament inspired the Hollywood film "Invictus," with Matt Damon playing Pienaar. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Remembering a rugby legend Van der Westhuizen was also part of the South Africa side which won the Tri-Nations -- now the Rugby Championship -- for the first time in 1998, winning all four games against New Zealand and Australia. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Remembering a rugby legend He played his final Test match for South Africa against New Zealand, in a quarterfinal defeat at the 2003 World Cup. At the time of his retirement, van der Westhuizen was the most-capped player in Springboks history. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Remembering a rugby legend After being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2011, van der Westhuizen was bound to a wheelchair for the final years of his life. He is pictured in a re-enactment of the team photo from the World Cup victory at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, South Africa. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Remembering a rugby legend He poses for a photo in 2014 with three England scrumhalves: (from left to right) Richard Wigglesworth, Danny Care and Ben Youngs. Hide Caption 8 of 8

Van der Westhuizen was 6 foot 2 inches tall, but played at scrumhalf -- a position traditionally occupied by the game's smallest players, providing the link between teams' backs and forwards.