Breaking News

Trump watch: Live coverage

By Daniella Diaz and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 8:49 AM ET, Wed February 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kellyanne Conway: CNN is not fake news
Kellyanne Conway: CNN is not fake news

    JUST WATCHED

    Kellyanne Conway: CNN is not fake news

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

From travel ban to high-stakes confirmation hearings, we are tracking President Trump's third week in office.