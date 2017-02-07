Why protesters are sending books to the White House

(CNN)Getting a book as a Valentine's Day gift would usually be sweet, but it's probably not if you're the Commander in Chief and the book was sent to poke fun at your reading habits.
A group of activists have decided to share their love of reading -- perhaps folded in with a hefty helping of criticism -- by inundating the White House with books for Valentine's Day.
The Facebook event "Bury the White House in Books on Valentine's Day" (natch) was started by a pair of writers and educators who are also behind the group "Readers are Leaders."
The idea sounds simple: Select a book you think the President should read, write an inscription, and send it off to the White House.
Almost 1,000 people have expressed interest in the event, and participants, whether actual or wishful, are having a ball sharing their ideas on the event's page. Here are some:
- "The Lorax" by Dr. Seuss: A children's tale about the environment
- "Night" by Elie Wiesel: An iconic account from a Holocaust survivor and Nobel Laureate
- "The Jungle" by Upton Sinclair: A piece of investigative journalism that explores the conditions and treatment of poor factory workers
- "Somebody Loves you, Mr. Hatch" by Eileen Spinelli, a children's tale about the power of kindness
According to the White House site, gifts are strongly discouraged but are accepted -- with, well, exceptions.
"Additionally, items sent to the White House are often significantly delayed and can be irreparably harmed during the security screening process. Therefore, please do not send items of personal importance, such as family photographs, because items may not be returned."