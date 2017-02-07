Court hears arguments in travel ban case

Story highlights Judges are considering the fate of the restraining order against Trump's travel ban executive order

The three-judge panel is expected to rule this week

(CNN) A federal appeals court will hear oral arguments Tuesday evening to determine whether to lift a nationwide injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban against citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

The hearing will be conducted by telephone but contains high drama, as one of Trump's signature policies is challenged by two states and backed by numerous advocacy groups. Trump has also repeatedly attacked the federal judge who blocked the ruling last Friday.

Judge James Robart of the US District Court for the Western District of Washington suspended key parts of the executive order nationwide Friday, clearing the way for resumed travel from the seven countries. The executive order bars citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

In response, Trump fired off two tweets in response attacking the judge. In one he referred to Robart as a "so called" judge. In another, he said, "Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!"

Tuesday's hearing is only on the question of the injunction, not on the constitutionality of the executive order. A ruling is expected later this week, according to the court.

