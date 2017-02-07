Story highlights Jeff Sessions has drawn fire from Democrats who say he's not independent from Donald Trump

Sessions cleared a procedural hurdle and is expected to get a final vote later this week

(CNN) Sen. Jeff Sessions took a step closer to becoming the nation's top law enforcement officer when the Senate voted Tuesday to advance his nomination for attorney general to a final vote.

The 52-47-1 vote was mostly along party lines. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin voted with the Republicans and Sessions was the one member to abstain.

A final vote to confirm the Alabama Republican is expected Wednesday.

Sessions has drawn fire from Democrats who say his steadfast support of President Donald Trump's candidacy raises questions about whether he will be an independent attorney general. Those critics say that independence is critical after Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates last month when she refused to support the President's immigration executive order and repeatedly criticized federal judges.

"That's going to be a real test in this administration because there seems to little regard for an independent judiciary — even for the Constitution itself," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York. "He would be wrong at any time because of his record on immigration, civil rights and voting rights, but particularly wrong now because we need someone who has some degree of independence from the President."

