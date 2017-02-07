Duffy: 'There's a difference' on white terror and Muslim terror

Story highlights "You don't have a group like ISIS or Al Qaeda that is inspiring around the world," he said

(CNN) Rep. Sean Duffy said Tuesday "there is a difference" between terror acts by white people and those committed by Muslims.

CNN's Alisyn Camerota asked on "New Day" about President Donald Trump's recent immigration and travel ban, which was aimed at fighting threats of radical Islam.

"Why isn't the President talking about the white terrorists who mowed down six Muslims praying at their mosque," she asked.

"You don't have a group like ISIS or al Qaeda that is inspiring people around the world to take up arms and kill innocents. ... That was a one off, Alisyn," Duffy added.

