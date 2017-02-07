Republican family opens home to Muslims seeking refuge

(CNN) On a day which will see 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judges hear arguments for and against President Donald Trump's travel ban, one man in Virginia talked about a personal ruling he made years ago.

Rich McKinless, a card-carrying Republican who voted for neither Hillary nor Bill Clinton, nor Barack Obama, has made a habit of opening his doors to those in need of shelter. And, of late, that group often has included Muslim refugees.

"We're blessed to have four children, so once they started leaving the home, we had lots of space to take in anyone who might need space," the Northern Virginia resident told Brooke Baldwin on Tuesday.

"My parents are no bleeding-heart liberals. You will not find them protesting at Dulles (airport)," she wrote. "But they are Christians, and they love the United States."

