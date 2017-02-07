Watch Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders debate the future of Obamacare in a town hall debate moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash on CNN at 9 pm ET

Washington (CNN) Under President Donald Trump, the Republican Party is gearing up to overhaul Obamacare -- the sweeping health care law enacted in 2010 that covers some 20 million Americans.

At a special CNN town hall debate Tuesday night, two senators with diametrically opposed views of the government's role in health care -- Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders -- will face off and field questions from Americans about the future of the country's health care system.

Both men unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016. Each senator has a national following -- Cruz as a spokesperson of the conservative right and Sanders as a representative of liberal ideals.

Several policy issues are at the center of the ongoing battle about reforming Obamacare, including the popular provision to protect people with pre-existing conditions and the controversial mandate that nearly all Americans get coverage. Republican lawmakers are also wrestling with how to live up to their promises to make Obamacare more affordable and to reform Medicaid.

Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign rally at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Monday, May 2. Hide Caption 1 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz holds up the hand of Carly Fiorina at a campaign rally in Indianapolis on Wednesday, April 27. Cruz named Fiorina, a former presidential candidate, as his running mate. Hide Caption 2 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz celebrates his Wisconsin primary win with his wife, Heidi, and Gov. Scott Walker in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 5. Walker endorsed Cruz for the presidency. Hide Caption 3 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career With his wife by his side, Cruz tours the Dane Manufacturing facility before speaking to workers in Dane, Wisconsin, on Thursday, March 24. Hide Caption 4 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz speaks during the CNN Republican debate in Miami on Thursday, March 10. Hide Caption 5 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz and his wife wave to the crowd at Liberty University after he announced his presidential candidacy in Lynchburg, Virginia, on March 23, 2015. Hide Caption 6 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz speaks during the 2013 NRA Annual Meeting and Exhibits at the George R. Brown Convention Center on May 3, 2013, in Houston, Texas. Hide Caption 7 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz poses with his wife, Heidi, and his daughters Caroline and Catherine. Hide Caption 8 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz (left) fields questions from Bruce Rastetter at the Iowa Ag Summit on March 7, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa. The event allows the invited speakers, many of whom are potential 2016 Republican presidential hopefuls, to outline their views on agricultural issue. Hide Caption 9 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Nobel Peace Laureate Elie Wiesel (left) listens as Cruz (right) speaks during a roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill March 2, 2015 in Washington, D.C. Wiesel, Cruz and Rabbi Scmuley Boteach (center) participated in a discussion entitled 'The Meaning of Never Again: Guarding Against a Nuclear Iran.' Hide Caption 10 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Governor Greg Abbott (center) speaks alongside Cruz (left), Attorney General Ken Paxton (right) at a joint press conference February 18, 2015, in Austin, Texas. Hide Caption 11 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Sen. Patrick Leahy (right) escorts Loretta Lynch back from a lunch break as Cruz (left) sits nearby during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee January 28, 2015, on Capitol Hill. Hide Caption 12 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz greets supporters at the South Carolina Tea Party Coalition convention on January 18, 2015, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A variety of conservative presidential hopefuls spoke at the gathering on the second day of a three-day event. Hide Caption 13 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz (left) and then-Texas Governor Rick Perry stand together during a press conference at the front gate of Fort Hood about Iraq war veteran, Ivan Lopez, who killed three and wounded 16 before taking his own life on April 4, 2014, in Fort Hood, Texas. Hide Caption 14 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career (Left to right) Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. John McCain and Cruz listen as President Barack Obama delivers the State of the Union address on January 28, 2014, in Washington, D.C. Hide Caption 15 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (second right), poses with Republican senators-elect Jeff Flake (left), Deb Fischer (second left), and Cruz (right) at the U.S. Capitol on November 13, 2012, in Washington, D.C. Hide Caption 16 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz speaks to reporters on September 25, 2013, after ending his talk-a-thon on the floor of the US Senate in Washington, D.C. Hide Caption 17 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz speaks as then-Rep. Michele Bachmann (left), Sen. Mike Lee (second right) and Sen. Rand Paul (right) listen during a news conference May 16, 2013, on Capitol Hill. Hide Caption 18 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz listens to testimony during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on April 22, 2013, in Washington, D.C. Hide Caption 19 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz holds a news conference to announce the plan to defund Obamacare on March 13, 2013. Hide Caption 20 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Cruz speaks at the CPAC on March 6, 2014, in National Harbor, Maryland. Hide Caption 21 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Then-Senate Republican Candidate and Texas Solicitor General Cruz speaks at the 'Patriots for Romney-Ryan Reception' on August 29, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. Hide Caption 22 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Then-Senate Republican Candidate and Texas Solicitor General Cruz speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on August 28, 2012. Hide Caption 23 of 24 Photos: Moments from Ted Cruz's career Then-Senate Republican Candidate and Texas Solicitor General Cruz speaks during the Republican National Convention in 2012. Hide Caption 24 of 24

Under the Affordable Care Act, insurers were no longer allowed to discriminate against those with pre-existing conditions. Republicans are considering keeping the provision, but only for those who have maintained insurance coverage. The uninsured could face higher premiums or be excluded when they apply for policies.

Republicans also want to revive state-based, high-risk pools for those with pre-existing conditions. While Republicans have long favored high-risk pools, they suffered from severe funding shortages before they were essentially shut down by Obamacare.

On the flip side, Republicans want to jettison the individual mandate, but that leaves them with a big problem. The Obama administration put the requirement in place to attract younger, healthier Americans, who help pay for older enrollees and those with pre-existing conditions. The GOP must find a way to lure these healthy consumers into the individual market.

Another area where the parties disagree is on Medicaid. Democrats championed expanding coverage for low-income Americans by expanding Medicaid to more adults. Republicans, on the other hand, want to curtail federal responsibility for the program by capping funding.

Both Cruz and Sanders have their own ideas on reforming the health care system and making coverage more affordable for everyone. Their approaches, however, are drastically different.

Sanders is a proponent of a " single-payer " federal health care system, or as he refers to it: "Medicare for All." During the presidential campaign, the Vermont senator outlined a government-run program that would offer Americans comprehensive care covering everything from doctors' visits to hospital stays, to vision, dental and mental health services.

He is a proponent of hiking taxes on the wealthy to pay for his proposed system.

Cruz, meanwhile, has railed against Obamacare for years and has vowed to fully repeal "every word" of the law. The Texas firebrand made his name in national politics in 2013 when he gave a more than 20-hour marathon speech to oppose funding for the Affordable Care Act.

Tuesday's CNN debate comes as congressional Republicans are paving the way to repeal significant portions of Obamacare. Senior lawmakers are currently crafting an Obamacare repeal bill that requires just a simple majority of senators for approval.

But the discussions over creating an alternative to the controversial law has exposed tensions within the GOP. Many Republican lawmakers have grown increasingly wary of the political consequences of a quick and sweeping repeal of Obamacare, and some have more openly begun to discuss "repairing" the law and keeping aspects of it that are popular.

That note of caution clashes with impatience among some conservative members of the GOP conference, who fear that anything short of a swift repeal of Obamacare will be unacceptable to their constituents.

Trump, who campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare, said over the weekend that rolling out a new healthcare system will likely be a drawn-out process

"I would like to say by the end of the year at least the rudiments, but we should have something within the year and the following year," Trump said.