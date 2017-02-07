GOP senator: DeVos will have to be 'exposed' to public schools to see how successful they are

Story highlights Sen. Fischer said DeVos will need to be exposed to public schools to see how successful they are in educating children.

Fischer made the comments on Monday evening speaking with 1400 KLIN local radio in Nebraska.

(CNN) Republican Sen. Deb Fischer, who voted to confirm to Betsy DeVos as the secretary of education Tuesday, said DeVos will need to be exposed to public schools to see how successful they are in educating children.

Fischer made the comments on Monday evening speaking with 1400 KLIN local radio in Nebraska in response to a question about DeVos having sent her children to private schools. Fischer said she supported DeVos but disagreed with her on charter schools, something the Republican senator noted was a break from her party.

"Well, what I think what we need to do is make sure that we get the secretary of education out to the states and out to these great public schools that we have," the Nebraska Republican said. "That's how we can show how successful we are in educating our youth."

Fischer compared the situation to Sonny Perdue, the Trump administration's nominee to head the Agriculture department, saying people in the Midwest were concerned about is nomination because they had different concerns from the South, where Perdue is from.

"I will hold Mrs. Devos to those same standards so she understands and is exposed as I said, the great public schools that we have in Nebraska and that we have in many other states."