The Jake Tapper-Kellyanne Conway interview you need to see

Story highlights "I don't think CNN is 'fake news,' Conway said

The interview offered some concessions from Conway

Washington (CNN) Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on CNN's "The Lead" Tuesday in a 25-minute, must-see interview with Jake Tapper where they discussed President Donald Trump's falsehoods and the administration's treatment of the press.

"I don't think CNN is 'fake news.' I think there are some reports everywhere, in print, on TV, on radio, in conversation, that are not well-researched and are sometimes based on falsehoods," Conway said.

Conway conceded this even as Trump has continually slammed major media organizations, including CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post, as "fake news."

The interview included some concessions from Conway, who said she was "trying to reach out" and "put out the olive branch."

Tapper asked Conway about some of Trump's false claims, including his Tuesday claim that the murder rate was at the highest point in 47 years -- which is wrong

Read More