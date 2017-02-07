Conway: Do falsehoods matter as much as what we get right?

Story highlights Tapper told Conway the President's words mattered

She said the "This White House and the media have joint custody of our country," Conway said

Washington (CNN) White House aide Kellyanne Conway seemed to acknowledge Tuesday falsehoods spread by the Trump administration.

CNN's Jake Tapper asked Conway repeatedly about President Donald Trump's attacks on the press and spreading of misinformation. In response, she asked if those falsehoods should matter as much as what Trump does say and do correctly.

"How about the President's statements that are false?" Tapper asked at one point. "I'm talking about the President of the United States saying things that are not true, demonstrably not true. That is important."

"Are they more important than the many things that he says that are true that are making a difference in people's lives?" Conway asked in response.

At a different part in the interview, Tapper told Conway the President's words mattered and they were obscuring other things he did.

Read More