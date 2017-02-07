Second Lady Karen Pence hires chief of staff

Story highlights Kristan King Nevins will be Karen Pence's chief of staff

She previously served in the George H.W. Bush administration

Washington (CNN) Karen Pence has made her first official hire as second lady, appointing Kristan King Nevins as her chief of staff, the office of the vice president announced Tuesday.

King Nevins is no stranger to the inner workings of the East Wing -- the Texas native served as chief of staff to Barbara Bush during her time as first lady. She also has government experience working for the White House national security staff, the State Department and the CIA in advising and management capacities, according to a statement. She most recently worked for consulting firm SBD Advisors as director of strategy.

Pence, who was an elementary school teacher for more than 25 years, plans to use her platform as second lady to bring attention to children and art therapy programs. In 2013, she founded the Indiana First Lady's Charitable Foundation to support youth, families and arts organizations.

She is an artist specializing in watercolors of homes and historical buildings, according to her official White House biography . And Pence had a small business selling handcrafted towel charms to help tell bathroom towels apart. The business is currently on hold, per its website

King Nevins will be a key adviser as Pence continues to support causes near to her heart in her new role.

