Homeland chief: I should have delayed order on immigration

Washington (CNN) Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly took responsibility on Tuesday for the quick rollout of President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban executive order, saying he wished he had delayed enacting it.

Kelly was testifying before Congress for the first time since being sworn in, speaking at a border security hearing held by the House Homeland Security Committee.

Chairman Mike McCaul, a Texas Republican, told Kelly he was unhappy with some aspects of the implementation of the order, including the lack of consultation with members of Congress and reports that it was not thoroughly put through the agencies involved in putting it in place.

Kelly said he knew the order would be coming out the Friday it was signed and released late in the evening, and that he and his team had a chance to make changes the week before.

"In retrospect, I should have -- this is all on me by the way -- I should have delayed it just a bit so I could have talked to members of Congress," Kelly said.

